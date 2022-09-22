Dr. Michael Milligan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Milligan, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Milligan, MD
Dr. Michael Milligan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital.
Dr. Milligan's Office Locations
Adult Primary Care of Pensacola9400 University Pkwy Ste 407, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 916-3700
Baptist Hospital Laboratory1000 W Moreno St, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 916-8700
Southern Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine1717 N E St Ste 534, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 469-0642
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Jay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Milligan, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milligan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milligan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Milligan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milligan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.