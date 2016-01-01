Overview of Dr. Michael Milligan, DO

Dr. Michael Milligan, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Norman, OK. They completed their residency with University Of Ok College Med Tulsa



Dr. Milligan works at Norman Pediatric Associates in Norman, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.