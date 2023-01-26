Overview

Dr. Michael Mills, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine|Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner - University Medical Center South, Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Estrella Medical Center.



Dr. Mills works at Banner University Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.