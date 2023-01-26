Dr. Michael Mills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mills, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine|Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner - University Medical Center South, Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Estrella Medical Center.
Dr. Mills works at
Locations
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
Arizona Digestive Health - Estrella9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 370, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (602) 266-5678
Arizona Digestive Health349 E Coronado Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 266-5678Monday6:00am - 3:30pmTuesday6:00am - 3:30pmWednesday6:00am - 3:30pmThursday6:00am - 3:30pmFriday6:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner - University Medical Center South
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona PHCS
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Compusys
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gila River HealthCare
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PHCS
- Physicians Mutual
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller listened to my concerns and talked with me on a plan that we both agree upon. His office staff was very kind and helpful.
About Dr. Michael Mills, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811948359
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samar MC; Carl T Hayden VA Med Ctr|Hayden VA Med Ctr/Good Samaritan Hosp-U Ariz Coll Med
- U Colo Sch Med|University Colo School Med
- Tulane U, School of Medicine|Tulane University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mills has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mills works at
Dr. Mills has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mills speaks Spanish.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.