Dr. Michael Mills, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (101)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Mills, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine|Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner - University Medical Center South, Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Estrella Medical Center.

Dr. Mills works at Banner University Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix
    1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 839-2000
  2. 2
    Arizona Digestive Health - Estrella
    9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 370, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 266-5678
  3. 3
    Arizona Digestive Health
    349 E Coronado Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 266-5678
    Monday
    6:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner - University Medical Center South
  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Estrella Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dysphagia
Diarrhea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dysphagia
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Michael Mills, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811948359
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Banner Good Samar MC; Carl T Hayden VA Med Ctr|Hayden VA Med Ctr/Good Samaritan Hosp-U Ariz Coll Med
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Colo Sch Med|University Colo School Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane U, School of Medicine|Tulane University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

