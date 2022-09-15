Dr. Michael Mills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mills, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Mills, MD
Dr. Michael Mills, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lanham, MD. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.
Dr. Mills works at
Dr. Mills' Office Locations
Capital Orthopaedic Specialists8116 Good Luck Rd Ste 200, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 599-9500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Capital Orthopaedic Specialists5801 Allentown Rd Ste 200, Camp Springs, MD 20746 Directions (301) 599-9500
Pain Management Associates4000 Mitchellville Rd Ste B116, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 599-9500
- 4 7404 Executive Pl, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 599-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
He completely eliminated the pain in my lumbar spine. Dr. Mills goes above and beyond to correct abnormalities he encounters during surgery.
About Dr. Michael Mills, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1861636458
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- University of The West Indies
Dr. Mills has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
