Dr. Michael Millstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Millstein's Office Locations
Regional Pet Scan LLC2000 Auburn Dr Ste 100, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 444-2000
Clvlnd Clnc Twnbg Fmy Hlt/Srgry8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (330) 888-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Superior in every way. As a heavy near sighted patient who went through Cataract Surgery, he is positive, confident, helpful, highly skilled,, responsive, focused, reassuring and the best of the best. I consider him a true lifesaver and a miracle-maker.
About Dr. Michael Millstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1861456865
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millstein has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Glaucoma and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Millstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.