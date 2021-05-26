Dr. Milne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Milne, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Milne, MD
Dr. Michael Milne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Vail Valley Medical Center
Dr. Milne works at
Dr. Milne's Office Locations
Motion Orthopedics633 Emerson Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-2013
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great interaction. Communicated well. Staff was very helpful.
About Dr. Michael Milne, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1194837328
Education & Certifications
- Vail Valley Medical Center
- SMU
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milne accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milne works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Milne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.