Dr. Michael Milner, MD
Dr. Michael Milner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Solon, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Michael Milner MD33165 Solon Rd Ste 100, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (440) 349-5550
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Milner has been my Dr. For more than 20 years!!! That almost says it all.... right? His diagnostic ability is undeniable. He always takes time to patiently listen to your concerns and/or questions and spends equal time explaining his answers!!! When necessary he doesn't hesitate to refer you to specialists when necessary. It's always obvious that your health is his main concern.
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Milner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Milner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.