Dr. Michael Milner, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Milner, MD
Dr. Michael Milner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Milner works at
Dr. Milner's Office Locations
Berry Milner and Uhr Llp3600 Gaston Ave Ste 609, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 826-8201
Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Downtown3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 826-8201
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Milner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1851359079
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Milner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Milner works at
Dr. Milner has seen patients for Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Milner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Dr. Milner accepts both online and phone scheduling.