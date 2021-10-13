Overview of Dr. Michael Milshteyn, MD

Dr. Michael Milshteyn, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Milshteyn works at McLaren Macomb - Orthopedic Surgery in Mount Clemens, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.