Overview

Dr. Michael Min, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Buffalo Hospital and Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Min works at Minnesota Gastroenterology PA in Coon Rapids, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Nausea and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.