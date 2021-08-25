Dr. Michael Min, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Min is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Min, MD
Dr. Michael Min, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Buffalo Hospital and Mercy Hospital.
Mngi Digestive Health9145 Springbrook Dr NW Ste 200, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (612) 871-1145
Northeast clinic3001 Broadway St NE Ste 120, Minneapolis, MN 55413 Directions (612) 871-1145
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Min?
I want to add to my previous review that Dr. Min is also very personable.
About Dr. Michael Min, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
