Dr. Michael Min, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Min, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Buffalo Hospital and Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Min works at Minnesota Gastroenterology PA in Coon Rapids, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Nausea and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mngi Digestive Health
    9145 Springbrook Dr NW Ste 200, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 871-1145
    Northeast clinic
    3001 Broadway St NE Ste 120, Minneapolis, MN 55413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 871-1145

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Nausea
Hernia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 25, 2021
    I want to add to my previous review that Dr. Min is also very personable.
    Helen Rossman — Aug 25, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Min, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Education & Certifications

