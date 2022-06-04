Overview of Dr. Michael Mineo, MD

Dr. Michael Mineo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Mineo works at Houston Metro Urology, PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.