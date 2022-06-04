Dr. Michael Mineo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mineo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mineo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Mineo, MD
Dr. Michael Mineo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Mineo works at
Dr. Mineo's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Metro Urology, PA6560 Fannin St Ste 1900, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 791-9900
-
2
Bellaire office5420 Dashwood Dr Ste 102, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 791-9900
-
3
Houston Metro Urology4223 Richmond Ave Ste 200, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 790-9779
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mineo?
Dr. Mineo and his staff provided excellent, thorough and efficient care. I would highly recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Michael Mineo, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801849385
Education & Certifications
- UTMB
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- TRINITY UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mineo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mineo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mineo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mineo works at
Dr. Mineo has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mineo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mineo speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mineo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mineo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mineo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mineo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.