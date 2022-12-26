See All Plastic Surgeons in Pinellas Park, FL
Dr. Michael Mirmanesh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (84)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Mirmanesh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Mirmanesh works at The Garden Plastic Surgery in Pinellas Park, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael D Mirmanesh MD, Plastic Surgery
    6650 78TH AVE N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 610-5335

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cosmetic Conditions
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 84 ratings
Patient Ratings (84)
5 Star
(84)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 26, 2022
5 stars is not enough for the experience from Dr. Michael Mirmanesh and his team!
Kim — Dec 26, 2022
Photo: Dr. Michael Mirmanesh, MD
About Dr. Michael Mirmanesh, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1558772186
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Mirmanesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirmanesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mirmanesh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mirmanesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mirmanesh works at The Garden Plastic Surgery in Pinellas Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mirmanesh’s profile.

84 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirmanesh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirmanesh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirmanesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirmanesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

