Dr. Michael Mirro, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mirro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Fort Wayne Cardiology1819 Carew St, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (800) 637-6505
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Mirro, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1053303222
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
