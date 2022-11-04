Dr. Michael Mistretta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mistretta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mistretta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Mistretta, MD is a Pulmonologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Tufts University School of Medicine | Stony Brook University, New York and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond6600 W Broad St Ste 300, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 430-5956
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have bounced around from several pulmonologists for various reasons, and I am so lucky finally to have Dr. Mistretta. I have non-smokers' COPD and severe shortness of breath that impedes much of what I formerly could do easily. Finally, he has nailed down the appropriate medication and the appropriate dosage so that this is under control. To get co-opinion of my cardiologist (A-fib problem), he took a photo of my chest x-rat with his phone while I was in his examining room, called the cardiologist, and electronically sent the x-ray. One couldn't hope for more excellent and/or thorough care! He is also personable--treats each patient as though he is the only one. He is the best!
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1003832817
- University of Utah|University of Utah Medical Center|University of Utah|University of Utah Medical Center
- University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota Medical School|University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota Medical School
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Tufts University School of Medicine | Stony Brook University, New York
- Pulmonology
Dr. Mistretta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mistretta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mistretta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mistretta works at
Dr. Mistretta has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mistretta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mistretta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mistretta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mistretta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mistretta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.