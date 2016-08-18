Dr. Michael Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mitchell, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mitchell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Buffalo Univ and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Locations
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center621 10th St Ste 715, Niagara Falls, NY 14301 Directions (716) 282-0349
Michael J. Mitchell MD Facs. Pllc620 10th St Ste 715, Niagara Falls, NY 14301 Directions (716) 632-0006
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Really great doctor . He listened to me and answered all my questions..& explained everything to me. I was very comfortable and I would recommend him to everybody I know.. The nurses were very caring & helpful..
About Dr. Michael Mitchell, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY At Buffalo Affiliated Hospitals
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Buffalo Univ
- Canisius College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.