Overview

Dr. Michael Miyamoto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Miyamoto works at MISSION VIEJO EMERGENCY MED in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.