Dr. Miyamoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Miyamoto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Miyamoto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Locations
Choc Children's At Mission Hospital27700 Medical Center Rd, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-3388MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Diane Zebari MD26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 120, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Miyamoto, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1841277167
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miyamoto accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miyamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miyamoto has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miyamoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Miyamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miyamoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miyamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miyamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.