Dr. Michael Miyashiro, MD
Dr. Michael Miyashiro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.
Dr. Miyashiro's Office Locations
Ludwig Ophthalmology Centre47 LANIHULI ST, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 961-4711
Palm Coast Eye Center P.A.5601 21st Ave W Ste A, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 794-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Palm Coast Eye Center P.A.3131 S Tamiami Trl Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 954-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Took time to explain all my surgical options in detail
About Dr. Michael Miyashiro, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miyashiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miyashiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miyashiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miyashiro has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery and Excision of Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miyashiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Miyashiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miyashiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miyashiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miyashiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.