Dr. Michael Moats, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (19)
49 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Moats, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.

Dr. Moats works at West Dermatology Moats Skin Specialists in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Dermatology Moats Skin Specialists
    West Dermatology Moats Skin Specialists
525 Plaza Dr, Santa Maria, CA 93454
(805) 491-4128

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 18, 2019
    I have a history of facial BCC and have had numerous excisions; some have left horrible scarring with fast pace stressful office visits. I prefer a more gentle and honest approach to my skin cancer options & treatments. Dr. Moat's fit that requirement beautifully; he spent time assessing my skin, listened to my concerns about the MOHS process and agreed to a slow MOHS approach for removing my BCC now and in the future. For my most recent treatment, Dr. Moats described the procedure in detail & showed me with a mirror as to what I can expect both from the procedure and with scarring. I loved that! He also has a calming serene voice that puts me at ease right away.  His medical assistants were so kind and very concerned about me right from the start. Even if I move out of the area, I would come back just to be treated by Dr. Moats.
    SLRamay — Dec 18, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Michael Moats, MD
    About Dr. Michael Moats, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750360889
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co-Usc Med Ctr, Dermatology Vet Affairs Med Ctr-W La, Internal Medicine
    Internship
    • Wadsworth Va Hosp/Va Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moats has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moats has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moats works at West Dermatology Moats Skin Specialists in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Moats’s profile.

    Dr. Moats has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moats on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Moats. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moats.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moats, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moats appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

