Dr. Michael Moffa, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Moffa, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.

Dr. Moffa works at Colon Rectal Associates Ctrl New York in Liverpool, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY and Camillus, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

View Profile
View Profile
View Profile
Locations

    Colon Rectal Associates Ctrl New York
    5100 W Taft Rd Ste 4A, Liverpool, NY 13088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 458-2211
    Colon Rectal Associates
    4850 Broad Rd, Syracuse, NY 13215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 492-5860
    Colon Rectal Associates Of Central New York
    260 Township Blvd Ste 30, Camillus, NY 13031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 458-2211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Crouse Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 28, 2022
    Very professional. Clearly knows what he’s doing. I met him in the hospital when I was diagnosed with colon cancer. Within 24 hours my cancer was out and I was in my way to a rapid recovery. Could not recommend him more highly.
    Elena — Aug 28, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Moffa, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225147002
    Education & Certifications

    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    • N Shore University Hospital
    • Medical College Of Pennsylvania
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
