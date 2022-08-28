Dr. Michael Moffa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moffa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Moffa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Moffa, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Moffa works at
Locations
-
1
Colon Rectal Associates Ctrl New York5100 W Taft Rd Ste 4A, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 458-2211
-
2
Colon Rectal Associates4850 Broad Rd, Syracuse, NY 13215 Directions (315) 492-5860
-
3
Colon Rectal Associates Of Central New York260 Township Blvd Ste 30, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 458-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moffa?
Very professional. Clearly knows what he’s doing. I met him in the hospital when I was diagnosed with colon cancer. Within 24 hours my cancer was out and I was in my way to a rapid recovery. Could not recommend him more highly.
About Dr. Michael Moffa, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1225147002
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- N Shore University Hospital
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moffa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moffa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moffa works at
Dr. Moffa has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moffa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Moffa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moffa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moffa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moffa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.