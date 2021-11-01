Dr. Michael Moffett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moffett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Moffett, MD
Dr. Michael Moffett, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.
M2 Oncology729 N Medical Center Dr W Ste 221, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 299-6600
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Great Doctor smart look you straight in the eye kind of guy. Feel confident in knowing I’m in great hands.The staff are very friendly,caring,kind people.
- SUNY HSC
- Suny Hsc
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Moffett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moffett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moffett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moffett has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moffett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Moffett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moffett.
