Dr. Michael Moghimi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (35)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Moghimi, MD

Dr. Michael Moghimi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital, St. David's Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.

Dr. Moghimi works at Austin Urology Institute in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moghimi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Specialists of Austin
    4611 Guadalupe St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 476-2830
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Dr. Moghimi performed a spinal fusion a year ago after I suffered terrible pain in my legs for months before it occurred to me that the problem was not my legs. The surgery was a complete success. He also cleaned out some other damaged vertebrae above the fusion site. I recently had my one-year followup to find complete healing. I had a 90-day healing period and I've been playing pickle ball 3-4 times a week ever since with zero issues. Dr. Moghimi was a great surgeon and physician caring for me the whole time. Highly recommended!
    Lee W — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. Michael Moghimi, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063640001
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Combined Spine Fellowship (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Methodist University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Moghimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moghimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moghimi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moghimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moghimi works at Austin Urology Institute in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Moghimi’s profile.

    Dr. Moghimi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moghimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Moghimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moghimi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moghimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moghimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

