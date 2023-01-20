Dr. Michael Moghimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moghimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Moghimi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Moghimi, MD
Dr. Michael Moghimi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital, St. David's Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Dr. Moghimi's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Specialists of Austin4611 Guadalupe St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78751 Directions (512) 476-2830Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moghimi performed a spinal fusion a year ago after I suffered terrible pain in my legs for months before it occurred to me that the problem was not my legs. The surgery was a complete success. He also cleaned out some other damaged vertebrae above the fusion site. I recently had my one-year followup to find complete healing. I had a 90-day healing period and I've been playing pickle ball 3-4 times a week ever since with zero issues. Dr. Moghimi was a great surgeon and physician caring for me the whole time. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Michael Moghimi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1063640001
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Combined Spine Fellowship (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Southern Methodist University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moghimi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moghimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moghimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moghimi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moghimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moghimi speaks Persian and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Moghimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moghimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moghimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moghimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.