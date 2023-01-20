Overview of Dr. Michael Moghimi, MD

Dr. Michael Moghimi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital, St. David's Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.



Dr. Moghimi works at Austin Urology Institute in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.