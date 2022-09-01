Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Mohan, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Mohan, MD
Dr. Michael Mohan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ.
Dr. Mohan works at
Dr. Mohan's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Sleep Center4555 E Inverness Ave Bldg 3, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 830-3900
-
2
Valley Sleep Center9767 N 91st St Ste B104, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 830-3900
-
3
American Diagnostic Imaging1120 S Dobson Rd Bldg B, Chandler, AZ 85286 Directions (480) 830-3900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have to say that Dr. Mohan has been the most understanding and able to get things done that no other Can from my experience. He is empathetic and takes care of what you need. I highly recommend him to anybody that has sleep issues
About Dr. Michael Mohan, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1952696643
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohan accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.
