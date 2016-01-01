Dr. Michael Moharan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moharan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Michael Moharan, DO is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center.
Dr. Moharan works at
Locations
-
1
San Francisco allergy & immunology2100 Webster St Ste 210, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 362-2614Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Michael Moharan, DO
- Dentistry
- English, Greek, Italian and Spanish
- 1700157039
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Hlth Sys UMDNJ
- Nevada State College|St John's Episcopal Hospital
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moharan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moharan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moharan works at
Dr. Moharan speaks Greek, Italian and Spanish.
Dr. Moharan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moharan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moharan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moharan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.