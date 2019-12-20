Overview

Dr. Michael Mollerus, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Mollerus works at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth) in Duluth, MN with other offices in Brainerd, MN and Bismarck, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.