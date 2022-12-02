Dr. Michael Montuno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montuno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Montuno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Montuno, MD is a Dermatologist in Zephyrhills, FL. They graduated from University of Florida.
Dr. Montuno works at
Locations
Florida Medical Clinic38135 Market Square Dr Ste 108, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 778-0414
Florida Medical Clinic - Dermatology / Mohs Surgery2100 Via Bella Blvd Ste 101, Land O Lakes, FL 34639 Directions (813) 778-0414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had surgery for basal cell carcinoma. Dr.Montuno and entire staff are very caring and made me feel very relaxed. Surgery went well with only 1 attempt to remove the cancer. Everything that was related to the surgery was explained in detail as well as follow up instructions. After 2 days of having to leave dressing on and once removed I was amazed at the surgical site. So perfectly done I could barely see the site as well as sutures.(had dissolving ones) Very pleased with whole experience and meeting an excellent and caring surgeon as well as staff.
About Dr. Michael Montuno, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1164841797
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
