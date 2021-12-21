Dr. Michael Moon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Moon, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Moon, MD
Dr. Michael Moon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Moon works at
Dr. Moon's Office Locations
PainCare of San Diego5348 Carroll Canyon Rd Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 202-1546
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with my results.
About Dr. Michael Moon, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moon has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moon speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.