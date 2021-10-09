Dr. Michael Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Moore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
Advanced Womens Health Institute7447 E Berry Ave Ste 200, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 321-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended!! I was very lucky to find Dr. Michael Moore to perform my hysterectomy. He was very skilled, knowledgeable, and provided all the information we needed, not to mention his kindness. As I had some incontinency problems, he performed a midurethral sling surgery at the same time. I felt I was in good hands at all times. I highly appreciated the laparoscopic surgery. I guess it takes more work for the surgeon but it is much more convenient for the patient. The recovery time was about a week and I barely took any painkillers. It's been almost 2 years since the surgery and I have not had any issues since then. Thank you Dr. Moore!
About Dr. Michael Moore, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1275693608
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.