Dr. Michael Moore, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Moore, MD
Dr. Michael Moore, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
OrthoArkansas800 FAIR PARK BLVD, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 663-3647Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Moore, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1356329577
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.