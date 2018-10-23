Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Moore, MD
Dr. Michael Moore, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Texas ENT Specialists - Katy Methodist18400 Katy Fwy Ste 470, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 492-7827Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Ear Nose & Throat Specialists P10740 N Gessner Rd Ste 310, Houston, TX 77064 Directions (281) 897-0416
Texas ENT Specialists - Memorial Villages8731 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 678-8333Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tanglewilde2500 Tanglewilde St Ste 160, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 781-9660
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very excellent in what he does! KASH MORRIS LOVE HIM!!
About Dr. Michael Moore, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1508151481
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.