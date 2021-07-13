Dr. Michael Moore, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Moore, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Moore, DO
Dr. Michael Moore, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Bravera Health Brooksville.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Florida Cardiology Group15004 CORTEZ BLVD, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6336Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Bravera Health Brooksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always excellent. The doctor is very knowledgeable and easy to talk to. If a invasive procedure would be needed, the doctor works in highly rated facilities.
About Dr. Michael Moore, DO
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1831184456
Education & Certifications
- Garden City Hospital
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
