Overview of Dr. Michael Moore, MD

Dr. Michael Moore, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Moore works at IU Health Physicians Cardiology in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery, Oral Cancer and Cervical Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.