Dr. Michael Moran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Moran, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Moran, MD
Dr. Michael Moran, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
Dr. Moran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Moran's Office Locations
-
1
Mid-State Neurosurgery1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 300, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 295-8012
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moran?
I have had MANY surgeries on my spine, all the way from my C1 to my S1. I would Recommend him to ANYONE! If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be walking today! I also have several family members that have been under his care and they say the same thing! Not only is he a Great Surgeon he is a kind and friendly person! ??
About Dr. Michael Moran, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1063502037
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moran works at
Dr. Moran has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Moran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.