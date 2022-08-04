Overview of Dr. Michael Moran, MD

Dr. Michael Moran, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.



Dr. Moran works at Mid-State Neurosurgery in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.