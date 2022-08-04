See All Neurosurgeons in Murfreesboro, TN
Dr. Michael Moran, MD

Neurosurgery
3.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Moran, MD

Dr. Michael Moran, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.

Dr. Moran works at Mid-State Neurosurgery in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moran's Office Locations

    Mid-State Neurosurgery
    1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 300, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 295-8012

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 04, 2022
    I have had MANY surgeries on my spine, all the way from my C1 to my S1. I would Recommend him to ANYONE! If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be walking today! I also have several family members that have been under his care and they say the same thing! Not only is he a Great Surgeon he is a kind and friendly person! ??
    Cindy Singleton — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Moran, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063502037
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Moran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moran works at Mid-State Neurosurgery in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Dr. Moran’s profile.

    Dr. Moran has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Moran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

