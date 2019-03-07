Overview

Dr. Michael Moran, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Moran works at Coastal Cardiovascular Institute in Laguna Niguel, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.