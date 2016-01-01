Overview of Dr. Michael Morehead, MD

Dr. Michael Morehead, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Morehead works at Parkersburg Neurological Associates Inc. in Parkersburg, WV with other offices in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Tremor and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.