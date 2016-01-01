Dr. Michael Morehead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morehead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Morehead, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Morehead, MD
Dr. Michael Morehead, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center and Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Morehead works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Morehead's Office Locations
-
1
Parkersburg Neurological Associates Inc.3803 Emerson Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26104 Directions (304) 485-5055
-
2
Camden Clark Medical Center800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 865-5041
-
3
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4850Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morehead?
About Dr. Michael Morehead, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1245232727
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morehead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morehead accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morehead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morehead works at
Dr. Morehead has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Tremor and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morehead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Morehead. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morehead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morehead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morehead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.