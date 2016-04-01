Dr. Michael Morelock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morelock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Morelock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Morelock, MD
Dr. Michael Morelock, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Morelock's Office Locations
Ear Nose & Throat / Allergy & Asthma225 E 2nd Ave Ste 102 Bldg 2, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff was professional, courteous and caring
About Dr. Michael Morelock, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851457527
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Naval Hosp
- Med Coll Ohio
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
