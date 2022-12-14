Overview

Dr. Michael Morgan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Milton, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Morgan works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Milton in Milton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.