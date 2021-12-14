Dr. Michael Morgan Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Morgan Sr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Morgan Sr, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Rash and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2123 Auburn Ave Ste 210, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 791-6161
-
2
The Christ Hospital Primary Care Montgomery Im11140 Montgomery Rd Ste 2500, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 579-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly, and seems to know his stuff. My appointments are pretty short but that's a good thing for me since it is just a yearly check that everything is still going well and getting a refill prescribed.
About Dr. Michael Morgan Sr, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1356472542
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan Sr has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Rash and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan Sr.
