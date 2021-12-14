Overview

Dr. Michael Morgan Sr, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Rash and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.