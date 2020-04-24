Overview

Dr. Michael Morocco, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stow, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Morocco works at Endocrine Associates in Stow, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Hypothyroidism and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.