Dr. Michael Moront, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.6 (19)
Map Pin Small Toledo, OH
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Moront, MD

Dr. Michael Moront, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Moront works at ProMedica Physicians Cardiothoracic Surgeons - Toledo in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Mitral Valve Surgery and Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moront's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ProMedica Physicians Cardiothoracic Surgeons - Toledo
    2109 Hughes Dr Ste 720, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-2077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Mitral Valve Surgery
Aortic Ectasia
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Mitral Valve Surgery
Aortic Ectasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Aortic Dilation Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors and Minimally Invasive Resection Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinoscopy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Segmentectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Ohio State University Health Plan
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 03, 2018
    The day my Mother had her Heart Attack was the day I met this amazing man. He explained everything to us after the bypass, explained why they did not close her up. The next morning I received a call from Dr. Moront telling us what was going to clean out her chest to remove clots and then sew her up, but that he would not do that until the family got there just in case. When we got there he again explained everything in a way that the family could understand. Not enough words to describe him.
    Marc Wallace in Tecumseh, MI — Aug 03, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Moront, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English
    • 1821091687
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University Hospital|University of Alabama Hospital at Birmingham
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Moront, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moront is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moront has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moront has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moront works at ProMedica Physicians Cardiothoracic Surgeons - Toledo in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Dr. Moront’s profile.

    Dr. Moront has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Mitral Valve Surgery and Aortic Ectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moront on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Moront. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moront.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moront, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moront appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

