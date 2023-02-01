Dr. Michael Morosky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Morosky, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Morosky, MD
Dr. Michael Morosky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Enfield, CT. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Morosky works at
Dr. Morosky's Office Locations
Enfield160 HAZARD AVE, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 749-7000Wednesday7:30am - 6:00pm
Stafford Springs47 E Main St, Stafford Springs, CT 06076 Directions (860) 253-5330
South Windsor1559 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 253-5330
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I only need to see Dr. Michael Morosky once a year, but he always asks how I am doing, in general. If I ever have any questions, he takes the time to listen and give me advice. I never feel rushed.
About Dr. Michael Morosky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1295711638
Education & Certifications
- USAF Med Ctr Keesler
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morosky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morosky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morosky speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Morosky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morosky.
