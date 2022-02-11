Dr. Michael Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Morris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Morris, MD
Dr. Michael Morris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris' Office Locations
St. Luke's Clinic - Urology: Nampa9850 W St Lukes Dr Ste 300, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 448-7373
St. Luke's Clinic - Urology: Caldwell1906 Fairview Ave Ste 350, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 448-7372Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I've had a condition for 12 years and the past 8 years I've landed in the ICU 11 times. I've been to other Urologists in the area that wanted to do radical life changing surgery that would have left me in long term care facilities for the rest of my life. I have a very complicated and comprehensive history. I came armed with medical records and all exray's, and MRI's for the past 10 years. I didn't have to repeat myself to Dr Morris or give a load of information that was already in my records. Dr Morris actually read all of my records and was very familiar with my condition. He acted immediately and scheduled me for surgery. My hunt for the right Dr is over. He's kind, thoughtful and very smart. He will go the extra mile for you. God bless Dr Morris. He has restored my faith in Urologists. Thank you.
About Dr. Michael Morris, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Ed
- Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
