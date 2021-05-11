Dr. Michael Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Morris, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Morris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Morris works at
Locations
Lone Star Surgical PA1710 E Saunders St, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 729-7827
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Doctor!!
About Dr. Michael Morris, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336313576
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morris speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
