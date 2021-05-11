Overview

Dr. Michael Morris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Morris works at Lone Star Surgical PA in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.