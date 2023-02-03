Dr. Michael Morrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Morrison, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Morrison, MD
Dr. Michael Morrison, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.
Dr. Morrison's Office Locations
Womens Healthcare Center of Georgia3875 Austell Rd Ste 301, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 919-1190
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morrison showed interest in my condition and allowed me to fully explain. I feel confident about his expertise given his longevity in the field. Dr. Morrison has a great sense of humor and I hope and pray he doesn’t retire soon because as I age I am feeling more joint aches and pain.
About Dr. Michael Morrison, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1972673523
Education & Certifications
- St Luke'S Med Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrison accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
