Dr. Morse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Morse, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Morse, MD
Dr. Michael Morse, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Morse's Office Locations
Interventional Neuroradiology3 E Appleby Rd Ste 402, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 404-1250
- 2 3336 N Futrall Dr Ste 100, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 463-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very thorough in testing and communication.
About Dr. Michael Morse, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1235187386
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morse has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Morse. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morse.
