Dr. Michael Morse, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Morse, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and Tristar Northcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Morse works at
Locations
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West4230 Harding Pike Ste 330, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 956-2649Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morse is one of the finest medical people I've ever known. Excellent surgeon, very interested in my well-being. Have 110% faith in him as a Dr. and a surgeon. Thanks you. Al French
About Dr. Michael Morse, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1922285337
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Tristar Northcrest Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morse accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morse has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Morse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.