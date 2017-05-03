Overview of Dr. Michael Moses, MD

Dr. Michael Moses, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center and Jackson General Hospital.



Dr. Moses works at Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Primary Care in Belpre, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.