Overview

Dr. Michael Mosher, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Mosher works at Michael T Mosher MD in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.