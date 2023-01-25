Dr. Michael Mosher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mosher, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Michael T Mosher MD415 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 280, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 496-0469
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve been going to Dr. Mosher for about 18 months now. While it’s hard to love getting shots, I enjoy my visits there. Cheryl who sticks needles in my arm weekly, is always in a good mood and Diane is a pleasure to work with as well. While I have only had a couple of appointments with Dr. Mosher, he has always been very nice and attentive. He doesn’t rush through appointments like some doctors. He takes the time to talk about my allergy problems and always offers up possible solutions. Overall, great experience and I plan on being with Dr. Mosher for as long as I need allergy care.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Mosher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosher has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.