Dr. Michael Motta, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Motta, DO
Dr. Michael Motta, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Motta's Office Locations
Digestive Health Assocn of Texas PA7777 Forest Ln Ste B222, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7007
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Motta and his Staff are Friendly and Professional. I have been a Patient for over 7ys. I highly recommend Dr Motta.
About Dr. Michael Motta, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1720037443
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Pulmonology
Dr. Motta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Motta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Motta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Motta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motta.
