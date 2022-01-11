Dr. Michael Muehlberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muehlberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Muehlberger, MD
Dr. Michael Muehlberger, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Vascular Specialists of Central Florida80 W Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 589-7469
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
The solution was a surgical procedure which fixed the problem.
- Vascular Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- University of Virginia|University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Florida SHANDS Jacksonville
- University Of Tennessee|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
Dr. Muehlberger has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muehlberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
