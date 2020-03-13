Overview of Dr. Michael Mueller, MD

Dr. Michael Mueller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Mueller works at Mueller Mds in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.