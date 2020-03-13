Dr. Michael Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mueller, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Mueller, MD
Dr. Michael Mueller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Mueller works at
Dr. Mueller's Office Locations
Michael J. Mueller MD PCG3286 Beecher Rd, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 733-9760
Select Specialty Hospital-flint401 S Ballenger Hwy, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 342-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Mueller. I had surgery about three weeks ago and I am very pleased with the outcome. Dr. Mueller is very kind and takes time to make sure you are comfortable and know what to expect before and after your surgery. He takes time to make sure any questions are answered before you leave the office. His office staff is also very helpful, kind, and friendly. Thank You Dr. Mueller for such good care!
About Dr. Michael Mueller, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1437206141
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.